Here are 2 post-Labor Day Chromebook deals that are still insanely great

If you were on the hunt for a great, new Chromebook and missed out on the quite-fantastic Labor Day Chromebook deals in the past couple days, know that I’m empathetic. I obviously can’t fix the fact that you missed those deals, but I can offer a bit of comfort by offering up a couple absolutely stellar Chromebooks on sale right now over at Best Buy that are 100% worth your attention.

ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip

If this one looks familiar, it’s because the Labor Day deal is basically still in effect. It’s not quite the same as it was yesterday, but it is darn close. Right now, you can snag the well-equipped, fun to use ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip for $200 off the MSRP, bringing your prices all the way down to $299. While yesterday’s deal was $20 cheaper, this sort of discount on this device is shockingly good, and you’d be very happy with your purchase for certain. You can check out my thoughts on this device (review is coming very soon) from our post yesterday if you would like a bit more info.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

This second deal actually wasn’t available over the weekend, but one like it has been around here and there over the past few months. While this version of the HP x360 14c isn’t the newest one available, it is still a solid Chromebook with an excellent build quality and a keyboard/trackpad combo that I’d put up against any laptop on the market. The internals are fast, the fingerprint scanner is a nice addition, and the upward-firing speakers round out what is an excellent overall Chromebook experience.

Right now, that device is 50% off, dropping the price all the way down to $349. Again, while it isn’t the latest iteration of this Chromebook, the 11th-gen Intel internals are far and away fast enough for 95% of users out there and with an AUE of June 2029, you’ll have regular updates for nearly six years from this point. With all it offers, getting this Chromebook for $349 is a deal you don’t want to miss.

While these deals aren’t linked to any particular thing, we never know how long they’ll last. Between these and the deals over the weekend, Best Buy would be forgiven for taking a bit of a break on the discounts. If you are in the market for a solid convertible Chromebook, both of these deals will get you what you want without putting too much strain on your wallet; just don’t wait too long.

