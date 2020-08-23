Deal Alert: Grab this 15.6″ FHD Acer Chromebook and save $100

If you’re like countless consumers, you are likely quite aware that there is a severe shortage of Chromebooks and other PCs. Due to explosive demand and massive delays in production, late model Chromebooks are all but impossible to find and if you do luck out and find one, you will probably pay an exorbitant amount for it. Head to Best Buy’s website right now and you’ll see that the only devices available are the ultra-premium models that cost $700 and up. Hop over to Amazon and look for a mid-range device and you’ll see third-party reseller listing them for $200-$300 over MSRP. It’s insane and extremely unfortunate in this time when so many people desperately need a new laptop that isn’t garbage but won’t break the bank.

We have been diligently keeping an eye out for decent deals on Chromebooks that are actually worth bringing home and today, we found one. The Acer Chromebook 715 at Walmart isn’t the latest and greatest of what’s around but it offers a powerful 8th Gen Core i3 processor, a massive Full HD display and plenty of storage. In addition to these well-rounded features, the Acer 715 offers users an integrated numeric keypad that’s perfect for productivity. This model has enough horsepower to handle anything a K-12 student can throw at it while also being versatile enough for the displaced employee that’s now working from home. When the work day is done, the 15.6″ Full HD display can double as a great screen to get your Netflix binge on or rock out some Stadia and GeForce Now. Normally $499, Walmart has the Acer Chromebook 715 in stock for only $399. You can order online have it on your doorstep as soon as Wednesday of this week. If you HAVE to have a device and you need it quick, this is one of the best budget-friendly options at the moment. Check it out at the link below.

Acer Chromebook 715 at Walmart