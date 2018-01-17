Chromebook Deals: $50 Off ASUS C213 Plus A $50 Gift Card



Looking for a rugged, convertible Chromebook with Android apps and the latest Apollo Lake processor from Intel but don’t want to spend more than $300? Amazon’s got you covered.

Right now, you can pick up the ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 for $50 less the retail price and Amazon will throw in a $50 gift card to sweeten the deal. That’s essentially a saving of $100 on either of the Intel N3350 models. You can go with or without a stylus depending on your taste.

Geared towards students, the ASUS touts a number of rugged specs that make the little 2-in-1 a tank but it could be a great device to have around the house or even take on trips if you want something that will withstand a beating.

Here’s a rundown of the specs on the ASUS C213 so you can decide if it’s right for you.

Specifications

Intel® Dual-Core™ Celeron N3350 1.1GHz (Turbo up to 2.4GHz)

Chrome OS

Memory – 4GB LPDDR4 (2400MHz) on board

Display – 11.6″ HD (1366*768), matte, 200 nits, 16:9, Wide-Viewing Angle

Storage – 32GB EMMC

Card Reader – Micro SD (SDXC)

Camera – HD + 5M Pixel dual Camera (720p video recording)

Ports- 2x USB 3.0/2x USB-C 3.1/1x Audio Jack/1x HDMI

Dimensions – 12.1″ x 7.8″ x 0.8″

Weight – 2.7 lbs

Features

360 Degree Hinge

Ruggedized

120cm Drop Tested

Rubber Bumper

Easy-Grip

Spill Proof

2mm Travel Distance

Reinforced IO ports

Android Apps out of the box

Stylus (optional)

Again, this may not be a daily driver for many but as a second device for $300 it’ll get the job done and you won’t have to worry about life’s little mishaps when using the C213. The deal applies to the stylus-equipped model as well. You can pick it up for $349($50 off retail) plus the $50 gift card.

To get the Gift Card, just add a $50 card to your cart with the ASUS at checkout and the promotion should be applied. We saw some issues with a similar promotion around Christmas. If you’re having any trouble applying the discount, just hop in a chat with an Amazon rep and they’ll fix you right up.

You can see all the details at the link below.

$50 Off The ASUS C213 + $50 Gift Card On Amazon

Source: Amazon via Android Headlines