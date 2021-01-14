UK Deals: £150.00 off of the Core i5/8GB Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

Earlier this week, I received a Facebook message from a reader in the UK who was looking for the best deal on a Chromebook in the €500 – €600 range. I nearly had to admit defeat as most of the premium Chromebooks in the United Kingdom are priced so high that they simply aren’t worth considering. Thankfully, another astute Chromie in or around the UK area swept in at the last minute to share with me a deal on the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook that is definitely worth your attention.

Here in the states, we just recently gained access to a Core i3, 8GB/128GB variant of Lenovo’s Comet Lake convertible but we still don’t have an option for a Core i5 or that crispy 300 nit display. C’est la vie I suppose. Select markets around the globe, however, can get their hands on the Core i5 with the brighter display as well as a variety of other configurations of the Flex 5 or IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook as it is known overseas. While the pricing on these models is still a bit out of whack in comparison to the budget-friendly prices we have here in the US, Curry’s is having a flash sale at the moment that can save you some serious cash on the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook.

You can currently pick for either a Core i3 or Core i5 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and take £150.00 off of the retail price. That brings the Core i5, 8GB/128GB model with the 300 nit display down to a very reasonable £499.00. If that deal isn’t sweet enough for you, Curry’s is also throwing in a sleek Lenovo backpack and wireless mouse to use with your snazzy new Chromebook. The bag retails for around $22 here in the states but it is a nice looking backpack that will protect your new investment. The wireless mouse uses a USB dongle to instantly pair with your Chromebook or any other PC you hook it up to and that’s the kind of peripherals we like. You can find the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook and all its configurations at Curry’s by heading to the link below. Cheers.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook at Curry’s