Save $400 when you pair the Pixel Slate with the G-Type keyboard from Brydge

While I’m not one who’s interested in using a tablet as my primary device, I can see how a lot of users would like to make the form-factor their primary device for daily tasks. I do like the idea of having a Chrome OS tablet within reach for occasional use and if I am to buy one, the Pixel Slate would be my only choice. The combination of premium build-quality and more-than-capable internal specs makes the Slate a tablet that’s worth having around if I don’t have to invest a ton of my hard-earned cash.

Thankfully, you don’t have to pay a premium right now to get your hands on Google’s Chromebook tablet and you can add what is arguably the best keyboard available all while saving hundreds of dollars. The Core m3, 8GB/64GB variant of the Pixel Slate is $327 off retail on Amazon at the moment and Brydge’s awesome G-Type keyboard is an impressive 50% off as well. That equates to a total savings of $407 which means you can have a premium, highly-capable tablet/laptop for the low price of $551.99.

Now, you can look at this and think what I thought. I can get the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 for around the same money and that’s true but for those who really want a Chrome OS tablet, this is the deal for you. Whether this will become your primary Chromebook or you just want a really nice tablet to take on the go, the Slate delivers on just about every front and at this price, it’s worth the money. You can find both the Slate and the Brydge keyboard at The Chrome Shop links below.

