$150 Off: Grab this 15.6″ FullHD 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299

Slowly but surely, Chromebook inventories are making their way back to normal and with that, we’re starting to see some decent deals to be had. Lenovo is enjoying an amazing run with some of the only new devices on the market but one of the companies overlooked devices is currently getting a massive discount. If you’re in the market for a large convertible but don’t want to spend a boatload, this device checks all the boxes.

Lenovo C340-15

Apart from being one of the few Chromebooks with an in-built numeric keypad, the Lenovo C340-15 is also one of the more budget-friendly 15.6″ devices on the market in the terms of value factor. The Kaby Lake-R Pentium Gold processor boasts ample horsepower and the 64GB of storage is a welcome feature in a world of 32GB devices. The 2-in-1 convertible features a 1920 x 1080 FullHD IPS touch display at a respectable 250 nits and the C340 offers up a decent variety of ports with 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A and a MicroSD card reader. All of this is wrapped in a partially aluminum chassis and comes in Mineral Grey.

Chrome O

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U

Intel 610 integrated graphics

4GB RAM DDR4-2133

64GB eMMC storage

15.6″ FullHD 1920 x 1080 IPS touch display @ 250 nits

Integrated numeric keypad

2 s USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio jack

Android and Linux app support

Aluminum lid

AUE date: Aug. 2025

4.37 lbs







This C340-15 isn’t the most premium device on the market but it is highly capable and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Normally $449, Best Buy has slashed $150 off of the retail price. That’s a whole lot of Chromebook for only $299. If you are looking for a large Chrome OS desktop that has a lot of the fixings of a premium device, this is the best deal going at the moment. You can grab one online and ship to home or pick up in-store where available.

Lenovo C340-15 at Best Buy