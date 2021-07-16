Deal Alert: Grab this budget-friendly touchscreen Chromebook for $219 ($100 off)

Earlier this week, Robby made the case for buying a budget-friendly device from Lenovo. While this Chromebook isn’t anything fancy, catching it on a steep discount can net you a great device. The model he reviews was the Lenovo Chromebook 3 that comes with a Full HD TN panel and the same MediaTek processor found in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and ASUS CM3. Again, this is a budget device but for the deliciously low price of $160 (we got it on sale at Best Buy), it’s hard to deny the appeal of this Chromebook. If you just need something for basic browsing and day-to-day tasks, you’ll probably be content with the Lenovo especially when we’re talking a Chromebook that cost us well under $200.

As Robby mentioned, we wouldn’t buy this Chromebook at retail but picking it up for under two hundred bucks is an easy recommendation for those on a budget or looking for a cheap device for the kids. Lenovo did make a touchscreen version of this Chromebook that upgrades the display to an IPS screen. However, it retails for $319 and it’s very difficult to tell anyone to spend that kind of money on a “cheap” Chromebook. That’s because there are options there such as the Lenovo Chromebook Flex that, on a good day, you can get for well under $400. That said, Best Buy’s Deal of the Day has just flipped the script and you may want to take a second look at the touch-enabled model of the 14″ Lenovo Chromebook 3. Here’s a look at what the Chromebook has to offer.

Lenovo Chromebook 3-14″ w/Touch

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8183 SoC

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ IPS touch display @ 300 nits

1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD

3.5mm audio jack

720p with Camera Shutter

AUE date June 2027

Again, this isn’t a premium Chromebook but it offers a decent variety of features with a display that’s better than some models twice its price. Normally $319, Best Buy’s Deal of the Day has knocked off $100. For $219, I would definitely recommend this to anyone wanting a basic Chromebook for a great price. The deal ends at 1:00 am Easter time so don’t dilly dally if you’ve been on the fence. Check out the Lenovo Chromebook 3-14 over at Best Buy at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook 3-14 at Best Buy