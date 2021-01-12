Deal Alert: $100 off of the Best Chromebook of 2020

CES 2021 is promising an exciting new generation of Chromebooks that will be headed our way later this year but make no mistake, the current Comet Lake devices are a formidable force in the Chrome OS market. The 10th Gen CPUs from Intel offer ample power and performance and the selection of Chromebooks touting the chips is diverse as the users buying them. The coolest Chromebook to come out of 2020 also happens to be one of the more cost-friendly models and right now, it’s enjoying a very nice discount.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 happens to be the recipient of our Best Chromebook of 2020 award and rightfully so. The Intel Core i5 combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the Acer’s premium design and display make the Spin 713 the total package. Its $629 price tag makes it arguably the best overall value of just about any Chromebook on the market as well. Check our Robby’s full review to find out why we love this Chromebook so much.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Review

We can easily recommend this Chromebook to just about anyone at its retail price of $629. That said, you can score this premium 2-in-1 from Best Buy at the moment and save $100. For $529, you’re getting some serious horsepower, a bright 3:2 display, and a laundry list of great features. This is the second-lowest price we’ve seen on the Spin 713 and it is a must-buy in our book at this price. If you’ve been on the fence, now is the time to snatch this one up and enjoy an awesome new Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy