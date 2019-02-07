Chrome Unboxed YouTube Channel Membership is Live!

You may be reading that headline and thinking to yourself: “What is a channel membership?” Or, you might be asking, “Chrome Unboxed has a YouTube Channel?” (We’ve had plenty readers not know about our YouTube Channel and plenty of YouTube viewers not know about our website. Crazy, but true!)

So, a bit of background may be needed, here. Chrome Unboxed actually began as a YouTube channel 5+ years ago – October 12, 2013 to be specific. Back then, the channel was little more than me recording my ramblings about a new Chromebook here and there. At the time, there weren’t many to talk about!

In those 5+ years, we’ve grown quite a bit. We love writing/researching articles and making video content and we’ve learned so much over the years. We plan on continuing that as time marches on, and we are super-excited that the YouTube channel hit 50,000 subscribers last month. While we’re happy about that growth, we also know that we have much to learn and plenty of areas to continue growing.

It is in that spirit that we’re choosing to move forward with YouTube’s Channel Membership program. You see, making content takes time and time is money. The Chrome Unboxed team is made of 3 guys that all hold down other jobs and have families. Every moment we choose to work on content for this site or YouTube channel, we have to take that time from our day jobs or our families.

Channel Memberships are a way for us to try to expand our YouTube content to include things we wouldn’t normally prioritize having on the channel: things like behind the scenes content, live streams, AMA sessions, and other fun stuff that we just wouldn’t normally post on the channel.

This will absolutely not affect our normal YouTube content!

The reviews, impression and feature videos we always create will continue being available as they always have right on the channel and here on the site. I can’t reiterate this enough: none of our standard content is changing or going away.

Instead, the $4.99/month Channel Membership will simply grant members access to unique emojis, badges (for regular comments and chats in YouTube), and exclusive content we won’t have on the standard channel. Our plan – at least at the start – is behind the scenes content, exclusive live content, AMA sessions, and other content that allows us to try new things we wouldn’t normally have time for.

It is a new day for the YouTube channel and we’re excited to see who comes along for the ride and what kind of new and unique content might come from it. If you want to be a part of it, you can click the link below to get started. Either way, we’re grateful for each one of you and only hope to keep providing great content that helps you out!