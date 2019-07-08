Chrome OS 75 Rolling Out, Again. Sort Of.

Unexpectedly, the launch of Chrome OS 75 was abruptly halted last week as rumors of multiple bugs were being reported by users. While a good majority of Chromebooks received the update before the freeze, it is clear that M75 was not ready for prime time.

It now appears that Chrome OS 75 has been re-released. The only catch is that one sole device is on the list. According to the Omaha proxy server, Chrome OS is now on 75 but looking at the current images shows that only the Pixel Slate is “officially” on that version.

It is very unusual for developers to push an update to a single device. Perhaps the fact that the Slate was at the center of many of the bugs is leading them to focus on making sure 75 is stable on Google’s tablet before pushing it to the rest of the Chrome ecosystem.

I may be reading too much into it. It very well could be that Chrome OS 75 will make its rounds to more devices over the next few hours. With no official statement from Google, your guess is as good as mine. Either way, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the kinks have been worked out.

We’ll keep a close watch on the release channels for a wider rollout and report back when we have more information. If you are experiencing issues with a device already on 75, don’t hesitate to provide feedback to developers by pressing “alt+shift+i” and giving a detailed report of the problem.

