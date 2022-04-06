Chrome’s new “Privacy Guide” is a user-friendly way to set up and review your browser’s privacy settings

Chrome already offers many ways to take control of your privacy and security. Google’s Safety Center is chock-full of great information that helps you navigate all of these tools across the company’s services, and today, it’s announcing yet another – Privacy Guide.

Since you can already perform a Password Checkup through the browser and even a Privacy Checkup to better understand and secure your Google Account, this new feature is a great addition. With Privacy Guide, which will be located at Chrome > Settings > Privacy and security > Privacy Guide , Chrome will walk you step-by-step through the process of hand picking your browser’s privacy and security controls.

When you click through the guide, you’ll be presented with simplified and easy-to-understand language and visuals so that there’s absolutely no confusion regarding the normally more complex aspects of cloud computing including each setting’s benefits and even things to consider should you decide to enable or disable any of them.

Chrome’s Privacy Guide marks an important simplification for users

Available settings at launch will include what you see in the GIF Above – cookie controls, history syncing and Safe Browsing, but I’m sure the guide will evolve over time. For now, I personally feel that Google has done a much better job regarding these things since it appeared in front of Congress and was criticized for not making privacy and security toggles more transparent and easy to understand for end users.

Privacy Guide for Chrome will roll out with Chrome version 100 on desktops over the next few weeks, and you can take a quick tour of the features and how to use them before diving in. Let me know in the comments section whether or not you feel the new feature seems like it will be well-rounded enough to help you better understand what benefits and trade-offs you take on when you toggle privacy and security settings in Chrome!