Chrome is set to get a nice speed boost on Windows

Both Chrome and the Microsoft Edge browsers are set to get a pretty significant performance boost. This improvement stems from a recent contribution to the Chromium Project, where the /prefetch parameter’s range has been expanded from 1-8 to 1-16. What does that mean in simpler language? More simply put, Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge can now start quicker, load webpages faster, and overall, provide a better user experience than before.

Prefetching is not a new concept in Windows; it was introduced with Windows 8.1 and has evolved since. Prefetching allows a PC to cache certain content locally, leading to quicker access when launching applications. Imagine it as having all your Legos sorted and laid out on the table before you start building. Windows prefetches these bricks and parts so that they’re readily available, reducing the need to fetch them from the web each time.

advertisement

From Windows Report, who first discovered the change in the Gerrit, the upgrades that come from Prefetching are numerous, and they include:

advertisement

Improved process separation: The increased range of the /prefetch parameter enhances the distinction among various processes. This improvement is especially useful for activities such as rendering web pages and managing background utility processes.

The increased range of the parameter enhances the distinction among various processes. This improvement is especially useful for activities such as rendering web pages and managing background utility processes. Performance enhancements: By extending the prefetch range, browsers can better optimize file prefetching and access. This enhancement is likely to lead to an overall boost in performance.

By extending the prefetch range, browsers can better optimize file prefetching and access. This enhancement is likely to lead to an overall boost in performance. Modern OS adaptation: This update is designed specifically for Windows 11 and subsequent versions, ensuring that browsers are fine-tuned to work effectively with the most recent updates and features of the operating system.

This update is designed specifically for Windows 11 and subsequent versions, ensuring that browsers are fine-tuned to work effectively with the most recent updates and features of the operating system. Optimized system resources: The modification in the /prefetch parameter range enables browsers to utilize system resources more effectively, leading to a more fluid browsing experience.

This change extends beyond Google Chrome, with other browsers like Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Samsung Internet also built on this foundation. The latest prefetch enhancement is proof of how collaborative efforts in the Chromium Project benefit everyone involved, not just Google or Microsoft. If testing goes smoothly, we should expect this enhancement to be integrated into the stable versions of Chrome and Edge in the near future, increasing the speed of both browsers on Windows devices.

Newsletter Signup