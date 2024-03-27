Chrome is finally optimized for ARM-powered Windows laptops

ARM-powered Windows laptops are about to get a big boost in the browsing performance category thanks to a new collaboration between Google and Qualcomm that has culminated in the release of an optimized version of Chrome built specifically for ARM-based Windows machines. Like we’ve had with Chromebooks for years at this point, Windows finally has a version of Chrome that should play very nicely with ARM processors and make life on these types of devices much easier moving forward.

Until now, Chrome users on ARM-based Windows PCs relied on an emulated version of the x64 Chrome browser. Simply put, this workaround leads to slower performance for Chrome on those types of laptops. This new native version unlocks the full potential of the admittedly powerful ARM processors currently available and should translate into a far snappier and smoother web browsing experience.

The time is now

This announcement lines up perfectly with the upcoming launch of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processors that are on the way in mid-2024. These chips promise big performance gains, and an optimized Chrome browser will let users take full advantage of all that newfound horsepower. While the optimized Chrome browser should work well on any ARM Windows PC, the clear benefactor of this work is Qualcomm as they are currently the leading manufacturer of ARM processors for Windows devices.

We’ve designed Chrome browser to be fast, secure and easy to use across desktops and mobile devices. Our close collaboration with Qualcomm will help ensure that Chrome users get the best possible experience while browsing the web on current Arm-compatible PCs. Hiroshi Lockheimer – Google SVP

This isn’t Google’s first attempt at optimizing Chrome for ARM. Back in 2020, they released a native ARM-based version of Chrome for Apple M1 Macbooks, and as I pointed out earlier, Chrome on ChromeOS has long supported ARM processors. The addition of a native Windows on ARM version is still a very welcome boost to the platform that aligns with the expectation that more consumer-targeted Surface devices will make the full switch to ARM chips this year.

