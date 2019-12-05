Chrome for Android adopts Google Discover look for New Tab Page

For me, Google’s Discover feed on my phone is the go-to for catching up on new and relative news. Yes, I have the Google News app on my phone but I don’t use it. The Discover feed does a fairly decent job of curating content that is pertinent to me personally and professionally. Since its inceptions in late 2018, Discover has been added to the Google.com homepage and underwent continuing updates and facelifts including an emphasis on AMP style articles.

The large, card-style AMP articles are very eye-catching in the feed and they give Discover a very clean, uniform look that fits into Google’s material design initiative. As part of Discover’s next evolution, the New Tab Page for Android on Chrome is now favoring the AMP-style related articles like that found in the Discover feed.

I just discover the new look last night as I was tooling around on my OnePlus 7 Pro. I did a quick check to find that Chrome for Android hasn’t received an update since mid-November which means this is most certainly a server-side update from Google. You can see in the second image below the new look of the “Articles for you” feed that appears below your recent page icons on the NTP(new tab page) in Chrome Stable. (Dark Mode, obviously)

This is a very minor change but it’s a great one, in our opinion. Being that I use Discover multiple times throughout the day, having a similar feed in Chrome creates a pleasing aesthetic that further unifies my personal Google and Chrome experience. As a matter of fact, I absolutely love it. However, I do have one gripe. Well, maybe not a gripe so much as a request.

Can we please get a feature like this on Chrome for Desktop and Chrome OS? If I could sit down at my desk, open a new tab and scroll through my discover on a full desktop, it would be a dream come true. We find a lot of content that relates to our site and our personal interests in Discover and having it on a desktop would integrate seamlessly into my morning research workflow. Who knows, I might even relegate my phone to the task of simply making phone calls and playing PUBG mobile. Maybe.

Thoughts? Do you like the new look or would you prefer the less-invasive stylings of the NTP? Drop a comment below and let us know?

