Chrome browser will stop syncing if your version is too old

Google is making a change to Chrome Sync that will affect users who haven’t updated their browser in a while. Starting in early 2025, Chrome Sync will stop working on versions of Chrome that are more than four years old. This means that if you’re using a very outdated version of Chrome, you’ll need to update to the latest version to continue using Chrome Sync.

For most users, this change won’t have any impact. Chrome updates are turned on by default and apply when the browser is relaunched. However, if you’ve manually disabled updates or are stuck on an older operating system, you may need to take action.

If you’re affected by this change, you’ll see an error message that says “Update Chrome to start sync” or “Update Chrome to keep using the Chrome data in your Google Account.” After an update, you’ll be able to continue using Chrome Sync with the newest version that’s available for your device.

Google says that this change is being made to improve security and performance. Older versions of Chrome may have security vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. Additionally, older versions of Chrome may not be able to take advantage of the latest performance improvements.

Why anyone would be on a build of Chrome from 2021 is beyond me, but the hard truth is, if you’re unable to update your browser to a version that’s less than four years old, you’ll no longer be able to use Chrome Sync on that device.

VIA: 9to5 Google