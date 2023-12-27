OMG! Can you find Taylor Swift in Google’s new scavenger hunt game?

Google is back at it with another fun, interactive game that you can easily play right in your browser. To help celebrate 25 years of the most-searched people and places, Google has built a fantastic game that transforms the most searched topics into a captivating digital scavenger hunt. The game is called The Most Searched Playground and like other fun Google games, this one offers an engaging and creative experience that can be played on your Chromebook, phone, or any device for that matter, by simply going to https://searchplayground.google. Similar to the Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt games that were popular when I was a kid, this intricate landscape is made up of the most searched people, places, and moments from the last 25 years. And since we are talking about the most searched people, Taylor Swift has of course made an appearance and there are even some extra easter eggs hidden for the biggest Swifties to find.

To create this game, Google says they “hand-picked 25 trends that capture the zeitgeist, spark global curiosity, and span every corner of the spectrum” so there is something for everyone. The folks on the User Experience and Game Engineering teams worked hard to make sure the game is very user-friendly, too, incorporating helpful features like hints and a compass. This makes the game accessible and enjoyable for a wide range of players, regardless of age or skill.

But what about Taylor Swift? Just head down to the music section, where you can find Taylor, along with other icons like The Beatles and Mozart. Some Swifties out there have even found hidden items like a pair of heart-shaped boots, a palm with the number 13, a green snake, a mirrorball, and more. Find one and you will unlock a quest to find 10 extra “Hidden Treasures (Taylor’s Version).”

“Baby, I know places we won’t be found” – Taylor Swift (I Know Places)

For the gamers out there, you will find characters like Pikachu, Naruto, and even Steve from Minecraft. In the Culture section, you’ll find Spiderman and a pair of Jordan 1 for all the sneakerheads out there. You can also find famous landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.

Beyond the primary objectives, the game is filled with all sorts of themes and scenes, such as Android statues, movie sets, and the Chrome Dino running down the street. These elements add depth to the game, and the more you look around, the more you will find. Google says you can find over 1,700 unique figures in the game, with several easter eggs too, so you better get started! I have enjoyed loading up this game during some holiday downtime and I hope that you get a little joy out of it too! Let us know in the comments or hit us up on X with your favorite find!

