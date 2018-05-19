Calling All Chromies: CU Needs Your Help With A New Project

So, Chrome Unboxed is about to celebrate our 2-year anniversary and let us go ahead and say, it has been an honor and a privilege to have such an amazing group of followers. Seriously, the Chromie community that graces our pages with your insight, support and general awesomeness is humbling, to say the least.

As we head into year number 3, we have some big aspirations and a ton of new content and features planned for the site and for the first big project, we’re asking for your help.

Don’t worry, all we’re asking for is your continued support as readers and a few minutes of your time should you choose to assist.

Since we started back in 2016, we’ve fielded a lot of requests pertaining to reviews, product tests, feature highlights and more but one of the most sought-after bits of information is an exhaustive list of Chrome devices and their respective hardware and benchmarks.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot out there when it comes to finding this info in one place. Until last year, my go-to for benchmarks and internal specifics was always the trusty Zipso.net comparison chart.

Sadly, for reasons unknown, the owner of the site has since abandoned updating the chart and the site, in general, leaving us with the latest update being the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Acer Spin 11. That means we’ve missed out on a year of device benchmarks.

So, we’ve decided to take on the task of compiling the quintessential list of Chrome OS hardware and we’re asking for your help. In the coming week, I will be publishing a spreadsheet with as much data as I can gather on current devices. I will include in the list the device name, release date, board name, internal specs(processor, RAM, display, storage and EOL).

Along with that, we want to begin collecting real-world benchmarks for each device. Zipso has a great start and we hope to use the data they have amassed but as we know, Chrome OS devices have a tendency to speed up as new updates roll out.

That’s where you come in. As we update the list, we invite you to share your benchmark scores with us whether in the comment section below or by shooting us an email at info@chromeunboxed.com.

I intend to include 3 benchmarking scores on the spreadsheet. The currently accepted Speedometer 2.0, the Sun Spider replacement, JetStream and the recently retired Octane benchmark.

I know that Octane is no longer being maintained by developers but Robby and I both feel that, until it’s completely abandoned, Octane is still a good measuring stick for Chrome OS. Not only that, because there are so many existing Octane scores out there, it’s still the best way to gauge speed improvements for Chromebooks until there is a larger data set for the newer benchmarks.

I hope you guys will join us in bringing this project to life. We feel it will be a worthwhile undertaking that will be of great benefit to existing and future Chrome OS users. I thank you in advance for your help.

Additionally, if you think there should be something else included on the list, let us know. We’d love to hear what you, the user, feel is important.

Thank you again for 2 amazing years. Join us as we look forward to what’s next.

Update

As usual, our readers are on the ball. As pointed out by Zarin, benchmarks are best done in guest mode to get the purest results and as our sweet friend Dymphy mentioned, it is also best to do a shutdown and restart before hand. Thank you my wonderful Chromie friends.

Benchmark Links

Speedometer

JetStream

Octane

