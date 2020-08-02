Budget-friendly Philo adds Chromecast support to streaming service

Streaming services are become a household standard for many consumers that want a curated, content-specific platform to digest media. One of the most budget-friendly options out there is Philo. The streaming television company offers a basic, $20 package that gives users access to 61 channels, unlimited DVR, no contracts and a the option to add on Starz and/or Epix movie bundles for less than ten dollars each. For serious cord cutters, Philo is a great option that costs significantly less than some of the most basic cable packages.

Until now, the one major feature that Philo has lacked is the ability to cast to a Chromecast-enabled device from the Android app. That is no longer the case as Philo officially supports Casting to compatible devices and that increases the platforms value factor by an immeasurable percentage. According to Philo’s CEO, this is just the first step in a long-term road map to make Philo accessible across any platform.

“Chromecast support has been one of our most requested features, allowing subscribers to play Philo content on television screens. We wanted to go beyond just Chromecast support to create a better way to seamlessly watch content on all of your devices, a feature we are calling Philo Connect,” Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo.

Philo offers major networks like MTV, IFC, Food Network, Nickelodeon and more. I honestly am interested in checking out Philo for myself as the streaming services offers channels from A&E networks which is the family of channels that have prevented me from going all in with YouTube TV. Perhaps the two combined could finally allow me to ditch cable entirely and save a few bucks. If you’re interested in giving Philo a try, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to see how it fits. Check out Philo at the link below.

Try Philo