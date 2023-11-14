Both the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 and Duet 3 are on sale: up to $170 off

In a move that doesn’t happen that often, both of the best Chromebook tablets you can buy are on sale at the same time. I’m of course referring to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 and the Duet 3, the duo of small and large Chromebook tablets from Lenovo that are far and away your best option if a Chromebook with a removable keyboard is what you are after.

First off, this is a tad bit unprecedented since the Duet 5 only tends to go on sale for short spurts. I freely assumed the deal on the incredibly popular Duet 5 would expire at the end of the weekend, but I was pleasantly surprised to see it continue as of Monday morning and even happier to see it still going strong this morning.

And the Duet 3 hasn’t been on sale for a full month at this point, so seeing it also drop in price alongside the larger Duet 5 is a nice surprise. After all, for many of you, the Duet 3 might slot better into your workflow and needs versus the much larger 13.3-inch Duet 5.

With both of these tablets, you’re getting a thin, light, well-built tablet, the keyboard and kickstand in the box, and a wildly-efficient processor in the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. Both tablets are capable of getting some real work done and are both thin and light enough to fully enjoy as a tablet when you leave the desktop. While the larger Duet 5 gets an upgrade in both RAM (8GB vs the Duet 3’s 4GB) and screen tech (OLED vs. IPS), I still hold that using either one feels the same from a performance standpoint. And they both get crazy-long battery life as well, making them easy companions when you are out and about.

The real question simply comes down to how you plan to use either of these devices. If on-the-go productivity and a small form factor for tablet-based activities is more attractive to you, I’d steer towards the Duet 3 at only $269.

However, if a bit more room to stretch out for work-related tasks and a more comfortable experience when typing on your lap are important to you, I’d go with the Duet 5. While the 16:9 13.3-inch screen wouldn’t seem great for tablet stuff, it was surprisingly good to use in that manner and a far better desktop solution than the smaller Duet 3. Either way you go, you are getting a stellar deal on these Chromebook tablets!

