Boom! Stadia’s Premiere Edition bundle is now available from Best Buy

Earlier this week, Google and Best Buy quietly teamed up to bring the Stadia streaming game service to retail stores. Best Buy didn’t list an official launch date for the Clearly White controller and Chromecast Ultra but it appears that the wait was a short one. I checked this morning and the Stadia Premiere Edition was still listed as “coming soon” so I went ahead and signed up for an alert to let me know when it went live. Lo’ and behold, I was about to sit down for lunch and I got an email from Best Buy.

The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle is now available on the store’s website. I wasn’t able to locate any brick and mortar locations that had the bundle in stock but I’d wager a guess that they will in the coming weeks. This will be Google’s best shot at getting Stadia in front of the general masses and hopefully, sparking a wider adoption of the highly-capable game service. For $99, you get the Clearly White Stadia controller, 4K Chromecast Ultra, power adapter, and USB-C charging cable.

If you’re new to Stadia, you will also enjoy one month of Stadia Pro for free with access to nearly a dozen awesome games that you can play from your television, Chromebook, Chrome browser, and compatible smartphones. You can find the Stadia Premiere Bundle at Best Buy via the link below.

Stadia Premiere Edition at Best Buy