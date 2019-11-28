Black Friday Deal: Get Sirius XM and a Google Nest Hub and save up to $166

For more than 30 million subscribers, satellite radio is still the preferred avenue for streaming music, commentary, news and more. With over 140 channels, on-demand shows and access to exclusive video content from the likes of Howard Stern, Sirius XM offers a variety of packages to give users all the radio they can handle across the web, at home and in the car. If you’ve been considering giving Sirius XM a go, their Black Friday promo will score you 6 months of Select or All Access programming, a Google Nest Hub and saving of more than $150.

To grab this deal and snag your Google Nest hub, you just have to sign up for one of the two packages and pay the six months in full. You’ll then be directed to the Google Store where you can claim your smart display. For All Access, you’ll save $166 and the Select package will get you $160 in savings. Here’s how the two packages compare.

All Access Select

Ad-free music

24/7 news, talk, and comedy

Sports talk and analysis

Xtra channels for every mood and activity

SiriusXM video

Howard Stern channels and video

Play-by-play NFL, MLB®, NBA, and NHL®

This is a pretty sweet deal if you’re interested in jumping into the world of satellite radio. The Nest Hub alone will run you $60 or more during Black Friday and it doesn’t hurt that you can access your Sirius XM content directly from the smart display.

If you do take advantage of this offer, don’t forget to sign up from Rakuten (formerly Ebates) and you can pick up as much as $15 in cashback instantly when you check out. While you’re at it, you don’t want to miss out on a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card from Chrome Unboxed and Rakuten. It’s free to enter and who doesn’t like a little cash back?

