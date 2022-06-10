The best Wear OS watch faces of 2022

Since the days after World World I, when the wristwatch replaced the pocket watch as the most practical and convenient way to tell the time, humanity has been obsessed with finding ways to make watches more stylish and unique to the person wearing them. It’s no secret that watches are timepieces that can hold deeply personal connections and memories. So although the modern smartwatch is not your typical family heirloom, it too can become something uniquely you. Whether you own a TicWatch, a Fossil Watch, or a Galaxy Watch, there is one thing all these Wear OS watches have in common: They all support custom watch faces. Here are some of our favorites:

If you like the Pixel look: Pixel Minimal Watch Face

The perfect companion to your Google Pixel, this watch face will make you feel like you are getting a sneak peek at the Pixel Watch — at least until the real thing comes out. The watch face features fully configurable widgets, a battery-efficient mode, and an Android 12 layout, so your watch’s look matches your phone. Compatible with Wear OS 2 and Wear OS 3 watches, this app is free on Google Play but does have a $1.99 USD in-app purchase to unlock all four widgets, the weather display, and watch/phone battery indicators.

If you like the Apple Watch feel: Bubble Cloud Wear OS Launcher

If you like the Apple Watch look but have an Android and a Wear OS watch, you can give it a makeover with this watch face. Bubble Cloud, as the name implies, turns all your app shortcuts into floating bubbles. The watch face is highly customizable and incorporates Google’s tiles as well for additional bubbles on your home screen. Download it for free on Google Play.

If you’re into Astronomy: Radii

The creators of Radii were inspired by the dynamics of a planetary system and its movements when designing this app. It is quite minimalistic, with the center star representing the hour orbited by a sphere representing the minutes. It also includes little details like a tiny moon that glides around in sync with the second hand, a scale that displays battery life, and a crescent that shows the day. The app is free on Google Play but does include a $.99 USD in-app purchase to unlock custom colors and other pro features.

If you’re into fitness: Google Fit

If you like to keep track of your steps throughout the day and want to live a healthier and more active life, look no further than the Google Fit watch face. Synced with its companion Google Fit app for mobile, the watch face features a widget to quickly start a workout and two rings around the edge indicating your heart points and steps for the day. The app is completely free on Google Play.

If you like the chronograph look and complications: Ballozi Treun Watch Face

Ballozi has an incredible number of watch face options on the Google Play store, but my favorite is the Treun, with its chronograph style and very realistic complications. It is inspired by the racing car stripes and has a modern and sporty look. The watch face is analog and features a step counter, battery indicator, date and day of the week, and customizable accents. This is one of the more PRO watch faces available on the Google Play store right now, and it will set you back $1.49 USD.