One of the best Chromebooks available is $200 off right now

Though we are all ready to enter into the new wave of Chromebooks coming in 2020 – what with all their fingerprint scanners, 4K AMOLED screens, WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5 capabilities, and fantastic form factors – there are also still a ton of amazing last-gen Chromebooks well worth your time and consideration. The arrival of all these new devices will only serve to drive the prices of the older device down over time and that is a win/win for everyone involved.

One of our favorite Chromebooks from the last group of flagship devices is the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14. With an aluminum build, nice 14-inch screen, stowed stylus, powerful 8th-gen Core i3 processor, backlit keyboard, and convertible form factor, this Chromebook brings a lot to the table.

Pair all that up with 128GB of internal storage and you get a device that checks nearly every box. Our one and only gripe this whole time with the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 has been the 4GB of RAM included. Unfortunately, there was never an 8GB model introduced, but for what its worth, 4GB in a Chromebook doesn’t pose a ton of perfomance issues for most general use cases.

Right now, you can snag this excellent Chromebook for only $349 from Best Buy. That’s a whopping $200 off the MSRP and, frankly, a price that makes this a buy it now sort of deal. We see deals come and go, but this is easily one of the best deals we’ve seen in a while on one of the best Chromebooks of its generation. Oh, and it’s set to get regular updates all the way until June of 2025, so you don’t have to worry about it being outdated any time soon.

