Best Chromebook Deals for June 2022

In the market for a new laptop? Whether you’ve considered one or not, a Chromebook may be a very good choice that will not only get the job done but save you some significant money when compared to other options. Not sure if a Chromebook is right for you? Well, you’re in luck. Nearly three years ago, Robby mapped out 5 simple questions to ask when buying a new Chromebook. The first and most important question is, “Is a Chromebook even a good fit for you?” While this may seem like a vague question with an intangible answer, it’s much simpler than we often make it.

If you’re into video editing or various other heavy-weight tasks that require a dedicated GPU, a Chromebook probably isn’t the right laptop for you… yet. However, for the masses that spend nearly all their time inside a browser or mobile app, Chromebooks are highly capable but that isn’t the extent of the operating system’s repertoire. Chromebooks can run Linux applications with near-native performance thanks to the Linux container that now ships with all new ChromeOS devices. Progressive web apps have complimented or fully replaced many popular standalone applications that once required having a Windows, Linux, or macOS device.

Anyway, if you find that a new Chromebook can do the job, I’ve got some deals to get you into a new laptop while simultaneously saving you some hard-earned cash. Whether you are looking for a kickaround device to surf the web or something a bit more powerful to get some work done, there’s a device in this list just for you. So, without further ado, here’s your list of Chromebook deals for June 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

Samsung’s Chromebook offerings, as of late, are somewhat confusing but there’s no denying that the tech giant makes some eye-catching hardware. The latest ChromeOS laptop from Samsung takes on the premium “Galaxy” namesake while offering a budget-minded experience. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 features a unique 12.4-inch LED display that falls somewhere between 1080P and 4K. That’s unusual for a device in this category because this isn’t an ultra-premium Chromebook. In fact, it’s geared toward students and casual users. That said, the Intel N4500 that powers this convertible laptop is no slouch. For everyday web surfing, video calls, and middle-of-the-road tasks, it gets along just fine.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with a mere 4GB of RAM but there is a model with 128GB of storage so, that’s a plus. At its retail price of $449, this device is a tough sell unless you’re just dead set on having a Samsung device. Still, at that price, you might as well go ahead and get the much more premium Galaxy Chromebook 2 which happens to be $150 off retail at the moment. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is still a solid device for lightweight tasks and it’s one of the few “budget” devices on the market that actually has a decent screen. Right now, you can pick up the 4GB/128GB model directly from Samsung or Best Buy for only $369. While there are more powerful devices out there in that price range, this Chromebook will serve you well at that price and you won’t feel as if you bought a lemon. You can also grab an extra 3% cashback from Rakuten when you pick up the Galaxy directly from Samsung. Don’t forget that eligible shoppers can take up to 30% at Samsung.com when you join the Samsung Rewards Program for teachers, students, veterans, and other eligible buyers.

17.3″ ASUS Chromebook CX1

If you’re looking for something a bit larger but don’t need a ton of power, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 is a solid choice. Powered by the same N4500 found in the Samsung, the CX1 is one of the very few 17.3″ Chromebooks on the market and it comes bearing a FullHD display. You also get a full-sized integrated numeric keypad which is a must if you’re into crunching numbers. With only 32GB of storage, the CX1 is scant in the space-saving department but it does offer a MicroSD slot for expanding storage and transferring files.

For content consumption, web surfing, or even data entry, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 is a great option if you’re on a budget. Normally $369, you can pick up the monstrous laptop from Best Buy for only $189. That’s a savings of $180 and a very good deal on an oversized Chromebook that will get updates through June of 2029.

Acer Chromebook 317

Variety is the spice of life, or so they say. If the ASUS isn’t doing it for you, Acer offers a very similar Chromebook with twice the storage. The Acer Chromebook 317 is powered by the same N4500 CPU and 4GB of RAM but you get 64GB of drive space which is a great addition if you plan on using Android apps or running Linux applications. Apart from the storage space, the Acer and the ASUS are pretty much the same Chromebook. You’ll get a FullHD display, an integrated number pad, and a MicroSD card slot. Also retailing for $369, you can pick up the Acer Chromebook 317 at Walmart right now for only $199. $10 more for the extra storage is well worth it in my opinion.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

Looking for some premium features but don’t want to fork over an arm and a leg? Still, one of my favorite Chromebooks, the latest Flex 5 from Lenovo takes everything we loved about the original model and improves on it. Powered by Intel’s 11th Gen processors, the Chromebook Flex 5i gives you the look, feel, and power of a more-expensive flagship device while keeping the price tag firmly below $500. The Flex 5i comes bearing a 13.3″ FullHD touch display, plenty of ports, and some niceties such as optional backlit keys and Wave Certified Audio. You also get USI compatibility so you can pick up the USI stylus of your choice to take some notes or do some graphic design.

The base model of the Flex 5i is powered by the Intel Pentium 7505 which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. While not a powerhouse, the Pentium is more than capable of handling moderate tasks with ease. If you’re looking to tackle serious tasks like running power-hungry Linux apps, you can bump up to the Core i3 model with 8GB of RAM and you’ll have power to spare. The 11th Gen Intel CPU is an absolute beast that leaves its 10th Gen predecessors in the dust. The base model runs $419 from Best Buy but you can pick it up for a cool $279 at the moment. The Core i3, 4GB/64GB version is $150 off Lenovo and you can grab the beefy Core i3, 8GB/64GB from Amazon for only $400. If you want my advice, that’s the one you should buy. You can find all the buying options over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.

Tablet Deals: Dueling Duets

The ChromeOS tablet market has come a long way in the past couple of years and while we still have high hopes for the next generation of the form factor, there’s a lot to love about the current class of detachables. HP’s Chromebook x2 11 is a great example of a ChromeOS 2-in-1 that got a lot of things right but the $599 makes it a tough pill to swallow for most shoppers. Thankfully, it frequently goes on sale for as little as $299. On the flip side, Lenovo currently offers not one, not two but three different ChromeOS tablets and each one has its own endearing qualities. Oddly enough, all three of the Duets from Lenovo are currently on sale and you can pick one up for as little as $189.

Arguably the best ChromeOS tablet on the market, the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Duet 5 features a 13.3″ detachable OLED display that’s bright, crisp, and perfect for content consumption. Unlike most detachable devices we’ve tested, the Duet 5 has a keyboard that’s actually usable. It’s pleasant to type on and the larger form-factor and sturdy kickstand make it a lapable device and that’s not the norm for a 2-in-1 detachable. At $499, many users may pass on the Duet 5 in favor of a more powerful convertible device and I wouldn’t at all blame you. However, at $329, I think that the Duet 5 is a steal and it’s worth having in your ChromeOS arsenal if you frequently find yourself using tablet mode on your Chromebook. Today, you can get the Duet 5 for that price and you’ll be scoring an amazing device that’s as attractive as it is versatile.

If a 13.3″ tablet is a little unwieldy for you, Lenovo has a pair of more-portable devices that could be right up your alley. The original Duet 3 is a 10.1″ MediaTek-powered tablet and despite the SoC being a bit long in the tooth, the portable 2-in-1 is perfect for the kiddos or just as a secondary device to have around the house for reading and surfing the web. If you want a new tablet but don’t want to spend more than $200, you can pick up the OG Duet 3 at Best Buy for only $189. You won’t want this as a productivity device but it’s great to have one of these around when you don’t want to break out a full-sized laptop.

If you want something with a bit more power, Lenovo’s latest Duet 3 brings with it a 10.9″ 2K display and Snapdragon’s 7c Gen 2 SoC. This is the same processor that powers the larger Duet 5 and it offers up significant performance gains over older ARM SoCs like the one found in the older Duet 3. The Duet comes with a detachable keyboard and it is fully compatible with any USI stylus. We’re really hoping to see an 8GB model in the future but the 4GB/64GB version from Lenovo is a perfect companion device and right now, it’s on sale for only $299.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

It’s a rare occasion that I recommend a first-gen AMD Ryzen C-series Chromebook but this deal has a ton of value factor when you put it up against comparable Intel models. The Ryzen 3 3250C from AMD powers a number of mid-range Chromebooks that have a lot to offer in the way of features. The problem is that the prices are usually comparable to more-powerful Intel Core devices and that makes it near impossible to recommend one of these devices. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a prime example. It retails for $499 but its performance falls below even some Pentium-powered Chromebooks. That doesn’t make the Spin 514 a horrible device. You simply aren’t getting much bang for your buck in the performance department.

Now, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Spin 514 by 50% and that makes this Chromebook one worth considering if you want a device that will handle moderate workloads on the cheap. (Keep in mind, this generation of AMD processors do throttle horsepower when not on the charger. So, you can expect it to feel a tad sluggish when it isn’t charging.) Still, this is a 14-inch, FullHD convertible with a touch display and a premium chassis. For $249, you could do much worse. Just saying. For $50 more, you can get the 8GB model with a sleeve and it has a backlit keyboard. This would be my pick for the extra RAM alone.

HP Chromebook 13.5″ x360

Also known as the HP Elite C1030 Chromebook, the 13.5″ HP Chromebook x360 is one of the best all-around premium ChromeOS laptops on the market. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, the only thing that ever gave us pause about this device is the $999 price tag. Don’t get me wrong. It’s worth its salt but there are too many $600-$700 Chromebooks out there with comparable specs. Thankfully, Best Buy frequently discounts the HP, and right now, you can save a whopping $400 when you pick up this sleek, all-aluminum Chromebook that rocks a fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, and a beefy 256GB NVMe SSD.

Despite a variety of 11th Gen devices on the market and 12th Gen models on the horizon, the HP Chromebook 13.5″ x360 is still a powerful and formidable laptop that’s versatile and frankly, a delight to use in any setting. I suspect that it won’t be long before we see this Chromebook out of stock as inventory is depleted. If you can pick one up for $549, your money will be well spent.

That’s it for this week but don’t worry. I’m sure we’ll see some new deals as the summer arrives. We’ll keep an eye out for the best discounts on the best devices. If you stumble upon a deal too good not to share, drop a comment or shoot us an email and we’ll get it on the list. See you next time.