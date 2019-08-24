Hands down, this is the best Chromebook deal around for back to school

When you dip down below the $250 mark when buying a Chromebook, you are undoubtedly going to have to make some compromises. If you get decent features, the device will probably be approaching its end of life. If the Chromebook is new to the market, it likely has a bottom of the barrel processor and/or is built like a straw house. Out of power, durability and price, you might as well go ahead and count on getting two out of three. That’s if you’re lucky.

If you’re in the market for a rugged Chromebook for the kiddo or kiddos in your life, finding something under $300 that’s worth its salt could be a mind-numbing task. Thankfully, one company has stepped up to offer wholesale pricing to the general public on a classroom-grade, late generation touchscreen Chromebook,

Sector 5 Chromebook E3

US-based Sector 5 specializes in providing Chromebooks, charging solutions, software and more to educational institutions and business across the country. They’ve been shaking things up as of late with massive discounts on devices as well as bundles for schools. Their E3 Chromebook was already discounted to $269 but now Sector 5 is offering fold-flat touchscreen Chromebook to the public for the wholesale price of $233. That’s $116 off of retail!

Here’s a closer look at the rugged, versatile Sector 5 Chromebook E3:

Chrome OS

Intel Apollo Lake N3450 quad-core processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

11.6″ 1366 x 768 touch display

180-degree fold-flat design

2 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio and Kensington lock

1MP webcam

Rugged, reinforced chassis

spill-resistant keyboard

1-year warranty

You will not find a Chromebook that offers this amount of features for a price this low. Along with durability and performance, the Sector 5 Chromebook has an Auto Update date of November 2023 which means you will stay safe and secure with the latest version of Chrome OS for more than 4 years to come. If you’ve been looking for the “best Chromebook” for back to school, you have now found it. Get one before they’re gone.

Pre-Order The Samsung Chromebook Pro On Amazon