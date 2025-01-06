Belkin’s new MagSafe battery doubles as a camera grip and should work with Android too

Belkin has just unveiled the Stage PowerGrip at CES 2025, an innovative magnetic battery pack that does more than just charge your phone – it also has an old-school camera grip and shutter button built in! In addition to the grip and battery, the PowerGrip can also double as a convenient phone stand, and even a wired charger for your other devices. And while it is certainly being designed for the iPhone, it should work with a host of Android phones too – as long as you have wireless charging and the right magnetic case.

The PowerGrip’s design, reminiscent of a traditional camera, offers both functionality and unique style. It features a Bluetooth-enabled “shutter button” on top of the grip, allowing you to capture photos with your phone’s camera app. This Bluetooth pairing is the key to its cross-platform compatibility, ensuring Android users can utilize this feature just as easily as iPhone owners.

On the power side of things, the PowerGrip also boasts a built-in retractable USB-C cable for charging other devices, a 10,000mAh battery, and 7.5W wireless charging for your phone. The latest Qi2 wireless charging supports charging speeds of 15W and I wish the PowerGrip had this but it does not, unfortunately. Lastly, a small LED screen on the front keeps you informed about the remaining battery life.

Of course, the MagSafe-specific magnet configuration is where the “iPhone only” part comes in. But, if you’re an Android user with a phone that supports wireless charging, like the new Pixel 9 series, a simple magnetic ring addition to your case unlocks this functionality. Something like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Metal Ring (MagFit) I’ve been rocking on the Pixel 9 Pro should allow this accessory to snap onto the back of the phone without any problems.

Belkin is offering the PowerGrip in a variety of colors, including powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper, and lavender. While similar products exist on the market, I think the Belkin Stage PowerGrip will stand out with these attractive colors and sleek design.

Although pricing details haven’t been officially released, Digital Trends reports that Belkin aims to keep the cost below $80 per unit. I know this is on the pricier side but considering the PowerGrip’s versatility and features, I think this could be a compelling offering for mobile photography enthusiasts and anyone seeking a multi-functional power bank. Belkin says the PowerGrip will be available in May 2025. Are you an Android user who has MagSafe accessories? Let me know in the comments below what you think about the new PowerGrip from Belkin!