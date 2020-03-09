At $379, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is finally worth a look

Robby’s initial review of the Chromebook Flip C433 showed us that ASUS’ dumbed-down version of the C434 was a bit of a mixed bag. While it features the same relatively powerful internals, the build quality left a little something to be desired. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a good Chromebook or that you shouldn’t consider it if you’re currently shopping around. It simply means that the Flip C433 isn’t worth the $529 MSRP when you can get the more-premium C434 for around the same price.

Thankfully, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 has had a few price cuts since its release that have made it a device worth looking at for those wanting to stay in the $400 range when buying a new Chromebook. Today, the price has dropped to one of its lowest prices ever and that makes the Core m3 Chromebook a lot easier to recommend. Right now, you can pick up the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for the deliciously low price of only $379 at Best Buy.

For less than $400, you’ll get a very capable Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage along with USB-C, USB-A and a FullHD touchscreen convertible. Again, this device comes with a handful of trade-offs but if you can look past that, it’s a solid deal on a powerful and versatile Chromebook that will get updates through June of 2026. You can find the deal at Best Buy and buy online or order and pick up in-store.

