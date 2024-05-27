One of the first Chromebook Plus models may be on the way out

As we round into the middle parts of 2024, it looks like we may be on the cusp of the very first Chromebook Plus model to be put out to pasture. The ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 has been with us for quite some time. Before it was an official Plus model, an identical version was launched in June of 2023 with the same name: minus the Plus.

That puts us right at a year with this device around, and though that seems a bit short-lived for a Chromebook these days, ASUS’ attention has clearly moved elsewhere in the Chromebook Plus market. Earlier this year, they announced the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus and their all-white, clamshell CX34 has been the more popular Chromebook Plus model since the fall launches happened and now has a new version also available at Best Buy.

A word about ‘Clearance’ listings

Now, before we declare the CM34 Chromebook Plus as being done forever, a word of caution. We’ve seen listings like these go up and then get removed. To be fair, Best Buy is not usually an offender in this way (I’m looking at you, Lenovo), but if memory serves, there have been clearance sales on devices that stuck around for months after at Best Buy, too.

However, from the looks of the listing as it stands today and the fact that the Chromebook Plus page on Best Buy’s website no longer lists this model, I’d say we might be on the cusp of waving goodbye to the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 very soon.

But don’t let that clearance sticker bother you if you were thinking about picking one of these up. It still has an AUE (full OS and security updates schedule) of June 2033, so you have a solid 9 years of regular, monthly updates for nearly a decade even if you purchase one today.

And in my time with this device, I’ve been nothing but pleased. While not the thinnest or lightest Chromebook out there, it is so good at so many parts of the overall Chromebook experience that you can easily forgive a bit more heft in the build. The 300 nits screen is fantastic, the backlit keyboard is super-comfy, the speakers are full, and the performance is right on par with what you expect in a Chromebook Plus.

So, even though this one may be on the way out from store shelves, it’s still a fantastic device all around and one worth your consideration. And in the end, if we’re moving to the end of the CM34’s shelf life, that only means great deals on a great Chromebook that’ll last you 9 more years at this point. And that’s a win all around, right?