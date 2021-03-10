Check out this sweet promo video for the new ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3

Sure, we may be super excited about some other upcoming ARM-powered Chromebook tablets like ‘Coachz’ and ‘Homestar’, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t equally giddy about the first real competitor to the very-popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet that looks to be coming our way very soon. ASUS’ new Chromebook Detachable CM3 (ugh, that name) looks to take all that is good about the Duet’s winning formula and refine it with an all-aluminum build, slightly-larger screen, a garaged USI pen, a multi-functional stand, and a roomier keyboard. If it all comes together well and is priced just right, this thing could be a hit for sure.

To continue whetting the appetite of would be buyers, ASUS has released an official promo video for the upcoming tablet that doesn’t do much to give us new info as much as it makes the device that much more appealing. You can check out the video below and see what we mean.

Again, there are no extra details on offer, but the arrival of a promo video alongside the fully-formed landing page and leaked upcoming Costco availability tell me that this Chromebook detachable tablet isn’t far off from a general retail launch. One thing that will be pretty crucial to the CM3’s success will be how it stacks up as a portable productivity machine. No one expects speed to be the #1 quality on offer, here, but a slightly-larger display paired up with what looks like a reasonably-sized keyboard could make for a device that is great at not just consuming content, but actually getting stuff done.

A big part of that productivity will be whether or not this MedieTek-powered Chromebook can handle display output versus the mess we have with the Lenovo Duet. Sometimes productivity needs a second screen and Chromebooks have historically been great at that type of multitasking. The Duet let many of us down in this regard, so I’m hopeful the ASUS CM3 doesn’t trip into the same pitfall. I suppose we’ll know soon enough.