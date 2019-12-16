At these prices, the ASUS Chromebook C425 is easy to recommend

Right at the top of December, the ASUS Chromebook C425 dropped in price at both Amazon and Walmart and, while they were slightly different models, I commented that at these prices both versions of this great Chromebooks were worth your attention. Once again, the prices have dipped down into those same ranges for this Chromebook and once again I think it is worth considering for yourself or for a loved one as we close out 2019.

Though I was pretty confused when this Chromebook and the C433 showed up this fall, the sale prices we’re seeing now begin to make this device have a place in the overall sales strategy for ASUS. The C433 is still a device I have a hard time recommending to anyone, but this C425 was a Chromebook that grew on me as I used it more. Sure, you trade out a touch screen and the all-aluminum build of the more premium C434, but I’m OK with that when the price reflects those sacrifices.

My biggest gripe with this Chromebook when it launched was the ridiculous pricing. It was far too expensive and way too close in price to the C434 to even be considered by most users. However, as I suggested in the initial review, as soon as price drops started on this one it instantly became much more interesting. Though a tad more expensive than the sale from earlier in the month, these current listings are both very aggressive and very attractive for buyers. You’ll get the same great performance from both as they both employ the 8th-gen Core m3 processor, but they vary in other internals. The Walmart version ($299) opts for 4GB or RAM with 128GB of internal storage while the Amazon listing ($329) goes with a more standard 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Shop ASUS Chromebook C425 at Walmart

Shop ASUS Chromebook C425 at Amazon

I personally would opt for more RAM, but for some of you out there, more storage is far more intriguing. Either way, both of these version of this Chromebook are priced to sell and I have no issue recommending either configuration from either retailer. But you probably need to move quick on them as I’m not sure when these sales end and we just don’t know when or if they’ll be back.