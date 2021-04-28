ASUS’ AMD-powered Chromebook CM5 is up for pre-order at $499

We got our hands on the latest hardware from ASUS and let’s just say, the first-ever Tiger Lake Chromebook is proving to be a beast of a device at half the price of some 10th Gen flagship devices. Personally, I’m holding out for the Chromebook CX9 and its quad-core Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU and Iris Xe graphics. With the insane benchmarks posted but the dual-core Core i3 in the CX5, I can’t wait to see just how powerful the larger chipset will be. I also have my fingers crossed that ASUS is going to release a convertible version of the 14″ CX9 but more on that later today. For casual users, the Tiger Lake CPUs are possibly more horsepower than you’ll need. For you, AMD’s latest Chromebook processors are ample enough to handle everyday tasks and will save you a little bit of cash.

ASUS’ entry into the AMD Chromebook features a Ryzen 3 or Ryzen 5 processor and is aimed at enterprise users and those who like the aesthetic of a gaming laptop but aren’t necessarily interested in the beefy hardware or price tag that comes with those types of devices. The ASUS Chromebook CM5 features the same 15.6″ display and a similar chassis setup as the Tiger Lake CX5 we just unboxed. Don’t expect the same performance but as I said before, the AMD is no slouch. If the CM5 is comes equipped with the same keyboard, trackpad and display as the CX5, this Chromebook will be a pleasure to work from on a daily basis.

We don’t have an official release date for the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 but BH Photo has listed the device for pre-order and you can get in line to get you hands on one for $499. Personally, I wouldn’t even consider this model over the Intel-based version. The CX5 features twice the RAM and storage and the CPU absolutely crushes any other Chrome OS device currently on the market. Still, I’m sure that many want this device simply because it looks really cool and it has a 15.6″ display with a numeric keypad. If that’s you, you won’t have to wait much longer. Check out the all-new ASUS Chromebook CM5 at BH Photo.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5