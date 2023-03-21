As traditional virtual desktops falter, Cameyo steps in to help

In our last post, we discussed the end user and how the VAD from Cameyo created a seamless workspace free of the headache of switching back and forth between multiple application environments. This results in less down time for your workforce and a lighter workload for your IT team. Cameyo’s app delivery system allows legacy applications to be packaged as web apps and IT administrators can push them directly to users’ task bars on managed Chromebooks.

For years, companies have relied on virtualization that delivers a less than optimal experience as users are forced to switch between operating systems to access crucial applications required to get the job done. As the move to the cloud becomes that industry standard and more agencies adopt ChromeOS, switching back and forth to clunky virtualized desktops all but defeats the purpose of migrating to the cloud in the first place. This is where Cameyo delivers an entirely new, cloud-first experience.

With these clear advantages already under its belt, the Cameyo Virtual App Delivery platform is quickly becoming the quintessential tool for businesses large and small to make the move to the cloud. The lightweight, near-native nature of the VAD system makes virtual desktops solutions feel archaic and bolted on. As Cameyo’s superior service powers more and more enterprises, the writing is on the wall for antiquated virtual desktops and the proof is in the pudding.

Interested in learning more about Cameyo? You can sign up for a free trial and an exclusive starter package just for Chrome Unboxed readers at the link below. If you determine that Cameyo works for your company, you can get up to 6 months of the service for free. Try Cameyo For Free

The cost to scale virtual desktop solutions for large enterprises is staggering and the companies that offer these solutions are feeling the pinch. Just last month, NetApp shuttered its cloud desktop solution Spot PC after just two years on the market. Industry giant Citrix was acquired by a private equity firm and in the process, laid off thousands of employees. Part of the cutbacks includes shifting the company’s focus to only its largest clients, eliminating their previous perpetual licensing model (even for existing perpetual license holders), and raising the minimum license number to 250 users. This means that newly transitioning enterprises – plus many existing Citrix customers that don’t fall into the category of their top 1,000 customers – may not even have Citrix as a financially feasible option for virtual desktops moving forward.

Another big name in the virtual desktop space, VMWare, is currently finalizing an acquisition by Broadcom. While no future roadmap has been announced, fear and uncertainty is real among clients and investors that rely on the platform for its virtual delivery services. The old ways are on the way out the door and Cameyo is here to lead the charge into a new era of virtual app delivery. See what customers are saying about Cameyo’s superior VAD solution.

Unlike Nutanix Xi Frame and Citrix XenApp, there is no complicated infrastructure to deploy and manage. Not only were we up and running with Cameyo in less than three hours, but we can also deploy new apps almost instantly. We never have to re-image or deal with a Golden Image. Cameyo could not be easier. – Emir Saffar, CIO at Ur&Penn

The Virtual App Delivery platform from Cameyo doesn’t just simplify app integration, it streamlines the entire deployment process. With Google Admin Console integration, IT departments can deploy and manage their entire cloud infrastructure directly from a single dashboard, further enhancing the native-like nature of the VAD.

As a G Suite [now Workspace] customer, we love how integrated Cameyo is with Google. We don’t have to configure a thing – everyone simply logs in with their Google account info, and they instantly have access to all of their applications. Since we already had all of our staff in user groups, Cameyo automatically imported all of that. There was no additional work we needed to do. Also, we didn’t want employees to save files locally on their Chromebooks. Cameyo made it easy to configure so that all work is automatically saved to each user’s Google Drive. – Emir Saffar, CIO at Ur&Penn

The fact that legacy software can be deployed directly to users via the Admin Console means lower maintenance. The ability to push these applications to multiple users with a single instance means reduced costs over traditional virtual desktops that require an instance for each individual user. Less development time and lower software overhead can save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in a very short amount of time. Combine that with cost-effective ChromeOS devices and repurposed PCs running ChromeOS Flex and the cost reductions are game changing.

One of the best things about Cameyo is that you don’t have to run a massive Fortune 500 company to take advantage of the cost-effective VAD platform. Companies big and small are making the switch to the Chrome Enterprise Recommended Cameyo platform and as a special service for our readers, we’ve teamed up with Cameyo to bring you an exclusive offer to help you make the leap into the cloud-computing era.

For a limited time, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Cameyo and receive a free ChromeOS + Cameyo quick start guide. If you find that Cameyo works for your business and you’re ready to go all in, you’ll get up to 6 months of the Cameyo service for free to help you make the switch. Check out the details and sign up for the free trial and quick start guide at the link below. Try Cameyo For Free

Sponsored content: This content is sponsored. We promote paid ads when they fall in line with the content that our readers have come to expect. The promotions allow us to grow and continue to provide more unique and original content for you, our awesome readers. Chrome Unboxed may receive affiliate commissions when you click a link and make a purchase. This will not affect the price you pay for a product or service.