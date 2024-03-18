Apple’s eventual AI may end up getting assistance from Google’s Gemini

Apple is clearly now full steam ahead on its attempt to integrate some form of AI into its devices moving forward. A recent article from Bloomberg (via The Verge) suggests a potential bombshell collaboration with Google is in the works that would bring Google’s Gemini AI models to Apple products in the future, with Apple and Google apparently in “active negotiations” to get Google’s technology to the iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has already stated his commitment to utilizing the power of AI, calling it a “tremendous” focus and hinting at new features coming “later this year”. This latest news hints that Apple’s AI may end up needing to initially lean on more than just their own in-house tech for the time being. From the report, locally-run AI features could be powered by Apple’s own models, with cloud-based tools (like complex text or image generation) potentially relying on partnerships with those further along in the industry such as Google.

An extended partnership?

This wouldn’t be Google’s first turn at powering another company’s AI features. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphones already feature AI upgrades built on Google’s technology, and Google consistently showcases its own AI within its Pixel devices. How they would brand or incorporate Google’s AI into notoriously closed-ecosystem Apple devices remains to be seen.

Apple has historically used Google as its default search engine, a deal worth billions annually. However, such arrangements are already under intense scrutiny from regulators concerned with potential market dominance abuses. The use of Gemini on iPhone would likely not help in this regard, I think, but that’s a matter for Google and Apple to contend with moving forward if Gemini is the best overall fit for what Apple is trying to do.

Apple is behind in AI

While Apple has been developing its own AI models like Apple GPT and Ajax, reports highlight they may not be as advanced as their rivals. Partnering with Google could look like an admission by Apple that it’s behind the curve in this area, and I’d have a hard time not seeing it this way for sure. Regardless, this move could potentially give Google’s AI tools massive reach across Apple’s billions of devices, while allowing Apple to quickly offer competitive features – a bit of a win-win for both companies.

I wouldn’t expect an official announcement anytime soon, though. It’s unlikely any deal, if reached, would be confirmed before Apple’s annual WWDC conference in June. If, however, this report does become a reality, iPhone could soon be boasting seriously impressive AI-powered upgrades. For now, we just have to wait and see how this all shakes out.

