AOPEN debuts first-ever “commercial-grade” Chromebook tablet

Chrome OS tablets are still a fledgling form-factor at best but thanks to the EDU segment, they are slowly finding their place in the world. While we’re all waiting for Qualcomm to bring us a proper consumer “Chromeblet,” AOPEN is carving out a new niche for Chromebook tablets that makes perfect sense.

For the unfamiliar, AOPEN is a global technology company that specializes in end-to-end solutions for signage, kiosks, SFF(small form-factor) PC and more. You may have never heard of AOPEN but chances are you’ve seen their handy work. The company is an industry leader in the deployment of touchscreen kiosks, massive digital signage and interactive media displays for small business to massive enterprises.

In recent years, AOPEN has produced their own low-powered Chromebases and Chromboxes to power a wide range of their kiosk and signage platforms with the latest being the AOPEN Commercial Chromebox 2. These devices are designed with durability in mind with military-grade housings and a compact design that allows them to be deployed just about anywhere your imagination can take them.

Now, AOPEN is going mobile with its Chrome business. The “commercial-grade” Chromebook Tab was just announced and it takes the term “rugged” to a whole new level. Built off of the same platform as the Acer Tab 10 and offerings from CTL and ASUS, the AOPEN is powered by a quad-core RockChip ARM processor, 4GB of RAM and a modest 32GB of storage. It also comes with the same 9.7″ 2048 x 1536 display as its counterparts and is listed at 300 nits of brightness.

AOPEN’s tablet comes with a stowable Wacom stylus and has a 5MP front camera along with a 2MP shooter on the rear. Performance-wise, AOPEN’s new tablet should perform no differently than the Acer Tab 10 but this device has a hook that no other Chrome tablet can claim. RUGGEDNESS.

In addition to a screen that’s rated at 9H of hardness, the AOPEN Chromebook Tab features an integrated protective case that’s equipped with a carrying strap and VESA mount compatibility.

The AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab keeps business operations running efficiently and synchronized securely across organizations, with on-the-go flexibility for employees. Its commercial use cases maximize productivity – including industrial workflow and facilities management, retail self-service and point-of-sale, healthcare patient care and data-sharing, and education applications. AOPEN

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the AOPEN but you can contact them directly to receive a quote for your business or institution. It’s possible the tablet could be made available to the public through third-party sellers in the future and honestly, it could be a great device to get for the kids if the price is right.

AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab