Chrome Unboxed is expanding: meet our new staff writer, Michael Perrigo

I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to be writing this post right now. While I can’t get into all the work, time and effort that has gone into this transition for Michael, I can tell you that it is an acquisition that has been in the back of our collective minds for a very long time. If you’ve not already met Michael over on our other site Gaming Unboxed, you can head over there now and get a feel for his style and expertise as he’s been providing fantastic content around mobile gaming for months over there.

Don’t worry. Gaming Unboxed isn’t going anywhere and we’re already in the planning stages for new efforts that will be expanding into that website soon enough. However, Michael’s passion for Chromebooks and the Chrome OS community as a whole are not just a great fit for Chrome Unboxed: they are going to be instrumental. He’s already been a valuable and vital member of our Patreon community, interacting with others in that space, spurring conversation, and answering questions that have arisen.

Michael comes from a background of customer support for Chromebooks and is just as eager to see the platform grow as we are here at Chrome Unboxed. Years ago, he and I began having conversations around where Chrome OS usage was headed and what could come of it all if Google just kept improving and pouring into the OS. While Chrome OS isn’t the dominant player in the personal computing space just yet, Michael shares the same passion for Chrome OS that has made all of us here at Chrome Unboxed excited for its growth over the coming years.

While professional commitments have kept Michael from writing for us up to this point, we’re exceedingly happy to finally have him on board as a permanent staff writer here at Chrome Unboxed where he’ll have the freedom to share his knowledge, passion, and experience with our readers, viewers, and listeners in the coming years. We’re beyond excited to see where this takes us and, more importantly, what benefits come of this acquisition for you, our readers. Trust me when I say that you’re going to be very, very glad he’s here. Welcome to the Chrome Unboxed team, Michael Perrigo!

Look for new content from Michael starting Monday, September 28th here on Chrome Unboxed!