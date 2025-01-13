Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Anker’s new 140W charger with a built-in display is available now and already on sale

Anker Charger (140W, 4-Port, PD 3.1) with USB-C Cable

Anker released a slew of new products at CES 2025, and unlike many CES gadgets that we won’t see for months, a few of their new chargers are already available for purchase. Right now, over on their website, you can already pre-order their innovative new 140W GaN charger – and you can even get a discount!

The coolest part of this new 140W model is that it has a built-in display that can provide real-time information. You can monitor the total power output, see a per-port wattage breakdown, keep an eye on the temperature, and even track the charger’s lifetime usage with a built-in “odometer.” The screen even rotates 90 degrees with a long press of its button, ensuring it’s always easy to read no matter how your outlet is oriented.

This 140W beast offers three USB-C ports (two of which are high-speed) and a single USB-A port. It supports multiple fast-charging standards, including PD3.1 and UFCS, and comes bundled with a 5-foot 240W USB-C to USB-C cable. And right now, you can grab it for $10 off its $90 MSRP by clipping a digital coupon on Anker’s website.

Anker Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables)

Anker also released a powerful 25,000mAh portable charger with two built-in cables – one retractable and one that neatly loops into a lanyard. This soda-can-sized power bank has three USB-C ports capable of delivering up to 100W of power. Like its wall charger sibling, it also sports a display showing battery temperature, output and input wattage, and battery health in a classic percentage format. The Anker Power Bank (25K, 165W, built-in and retractable cables) typically retails for $100, but you can get it for $90 with a coupon on Anker’s website.

