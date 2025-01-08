Android Quick Share is adding QR codes as an option to share files

Google is rolling out a really handy new feature for Android users after announcing it back in December: QR code-based sharing in Quick Share. First announced back in December, this update is set to simplify file sharing across Android devices.

Here’s how it works: when you’re ready to share a file using Quick Share, you’ll now see a “Use QR code” option. Tap it, and your phone will generate a unique QR code, simultaneously increasing your screen brightness for easy scanning. Anyone who wants to receive the file can simply scan the code with their Android device. No need to add contacts, adjust settings, or jump through any hoops. Just scan and go!

Under the hood, this feature creates a quickshare.google link associated with your QR code. Once scanned, the recipient’s device instantly initiates the Quick Share transfer process. Even better, multiple devices can scan the same code, making it a breeze to share with a group.

I even tried this with a Chromebook and everything worked without an issue. While the Chromebook didn’t pull up the Quick Share menu, it directed me to the web address and allowed me to view and download the file from there. While I’ll usually still use Quick Share the standard way, I like having this as an option for when things aren’t quite working the way I like.

This update is rolling out through Google Play services, specifically version 24.49.33. So, be on the lookout for that update and get ready to experience a simpler, more streamlined way to share files.

