Android on desktop is a tough sell and Windows is dropping it

In a bit of a surprise announcement, Microsoft recently announced the shutdown of Windows 11’s Windows Subsystem for Android. The feature that has allowed you to run Android apps directly on your Windows PC for the past year is already being deprecated, but when you look at the reasoning behind this decision, it makes sense. Simply put: getting Android apps on a desktop OS (like on ChromeOS or Windows) takes work, and you need people using it to make the work make sense.

How Android Apps on Windows works (worked)

Introduced with Windows 11, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) was a pretty cool feature for those that have taken advantage of it. Partnering with Amazon’s Appstore, this feature allows users to download and run Android apps easily on their computers. Since this utilized Amazon’s Appstore versus Google Play, however, the limited selection of apps seems to have held this feature back.

Why Microsoft is killing the feature

For Microsoft, it seems the lack of utilization is ultimately what killed this feature in the end. According to a Microsoft employee over on X (via 9to5 Google), the money generated by the Amazon Appstore helped fund the staff required to maintain WSA. Since few people used the feature, revenue fell short, making it financially unsustainable for Microsoft. Simple decision, I suppose.

Store revenue pays the bills and salaries of the wsa team. WSL acrues to azure and vs so has a profit center. WSA without a store is awesome but doesn't help windows financially — Andrew Clinick (@andrewclinick) March 5, 2024

While convenient, WSA may not return due to the costs involved. The Android-on-Windows market may simply be too small, particularly with fewer Windows tablets around. Where Android apps present a new level of abilities for a Spartan OS like ChromeOS, Windows has a huge application ecosystem that spans decades, so it’s a bit of a tough sell to get users to really take advantage.

But the entire thing is a bit of a lesson in bringing the Android framework to any other OS. Clearly, it takes time and effort, and that means it takes money. There’s nothing different with ChromeOS, and I hope the story of the WSA’s demise is a reminder to Chromebook users. This stuff is difficult to get right, and though Android apps on Chromebooks is still rough on a few edges, it’s a pretty great addition to this simple, fast, and secure operating system we all love so much.

