A whole Android version later, and my phone still randomly switches to light mode

All the way back in February, I wrote about an annoying bug in Android 13 where my entire Pixel 6 Pro’s UI would swap automatically from dark mode to light mode without my permission. This was primarily triggered by Do Not Disturb and Bedtime mode.

Since then, I’ve just dealt with it understanding that Google would likely fix it by the time Android 14 released. Here we are just about a week from the official announcement of that new operating system version at Google’s October 4, 2023 Made by Google hardware event, which will also feature the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and I’m still experiencing this bug.

Currently, I’m running Android 14 Beta 5.3, and having just upgraded to it about a week ago, I was hopeful that I wouldn’t be immediately blinded by a bright white screen after toggling dark mode. just because I disable Bedtime mode or interact with a notification or even disable an alarm.

No dice – it’s still just as annoying as ever! I just can’t believe that this has been going on for nearly a year across two Android versions. Perhaps my issue isn’t as widespread as I think, even though I got some comments with others gritting their teeth at the same problem.

It’s worth noting that when this began occurring on Android 13, I was not running a Beta version of the OS. It’s entirely likely that because I currently am running beta 14, this will disappear at last when the update drops over the air after the Google event, but I’m not optimistic.

What I’d like to do is ask you in the comments – have you experienced this eye-searing surprise after interacting with a notification, toggling Do Not Disturb, or disabling Bedtime mode after it triggers too early for your taste?

