Why I’ve settled my rear end in the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 and I’m not looking back

Office chairs can be boring and a tad bit confusing. Go on Amazon right now and try to buy a chair that you plan to use for a long time, looks nice and sits very comfortably. In just a few minutes, you’ll realize why I say office chairs are confusing. You have ergonomic chairs that range from $100 to $1000 and no real indication from any of them whether or not they are actually comfortable to sit in. There’s no real way to know how well they work, how well they are put together, how aggravating the assembly will be, how long they will last, or how comfortable it will be for long days at work. Apart from going to a furniture store and testing, there’s just no way to know.

And I say office chairs are boring because, well, it’s an office chair. It is one of the most basic, utilitarian things you’ll purchase even though it is something you will interact with all day, every day if you have a desk job. For some reason, we tend to easily bore of these types of things and don’t consider them too often, and many designs reflect this. Honestly, can you think of anything more bland than talking about office chairs?

The best chair I’ve ever owned

Enter AndaSeat. While I won’t say this is the absolute best chair you can buy, I will 100% tell you it is the best chair I’ve ever owned, ever sat in for long work hours, and it is easily the smoothest assembly I’ve ever taken part in. We’ll get to the exact parts of why I think that in a second, but what you need to know is this: AndaSeat makes insanely-great chairs that stand the test of time, are wildly comfy, don’t look boring, and are super-simple to assemble. I don’t think there’s much more you can ask for in a desk chair.

But those are big statements about a thing that costs $500 (the T-Pro 2 is on sale for $350 right now), so it’s worth explaining a few of the finer details that make this chair my favorite. First up is a bit about the company and what they do. As their name – AndaSeat – implies, this is a group soley focused on office/gaming chairs. They have a huge array of styles and themes, but the underlying principles stay in place. AndaSeat makes chairs that are designed, built and crafted to make a statement. The one I sit in is a nice, light gray upholstery, but there are all sorts of color options available.

As a matter of fact, across their lineup, there are chairs themed with Marvel characters, chairs designed for gaming teams like NAVI or FNATIC, chairs in different colors, and even different upholstery options. Simply put, there’s a chair in their lineup that is likely to match your taste. But the construction of the actual chairs themselves don’t vary that much, and most importantly, they are all built with the same attention to detail, quality, and comfort. We have a couple different models in the office (T-Pro 2 and the FNATIC Edition) and though there are small differences, the end result is the same: solid, well-made comfort.

From the way the bottom cushion supports your backside to the ergonomic feel of the seat as a whole, AndaSeat’s chairs feel like sitting in a very expensive car and they don’t seem to wear down over time. My chair is still just as firm, comfortable and sturdy as the day it was delivered many months ago. The casters are smooth, the included pillows are almost luxury, and the adjustments are by far the simplest and most useful of any chair I’ve ever owned.

With rotating armrests that move up and down, in or out, forward or backward, you’ll easily find the best fit for your sitting needs. The hydralic lift is sure and goes up and down to a range that should fit anyone. I like a very high-sitting chair, and this one delivers on that. For those that like to be a bit closer to the floor, AndaSeat’s chairs get decently low to the ground as well. There’s obviously a tension adjustment for the reclining feature (we’ll talk more about this in a second) and then a recline lock. Again, simple, understated, and very functional.

My absolute favorite feature of AndaSeat’s chairs

With these features and this build quality, I’d already be sold on these chairs. They are supremely comfortable (hoping I’ve said this enough by now) and I honestly can’t tell either of our chairs have even been used. That’s a sign of quality to me and I look for this in my personal belongings. For utilitarian things I have around me, I don’t want them wearing out or falling apart after only a few months. AndaSeat chairs are with you for the long haul and I really appreciate that.

However, there is a feature that on the surface may look like a gimmick, but I can assure you it is a game-changing addition: the reclining ability of these chairs. Like most chairs, this has a tilt that comes from the base and the tension adjustment controls how tough or easy it is to lean back. That part is more of the rocking motion you are used to with office chairs and – like everything on an AndaSeat chair – it works great.

But AndaSeat chairs do something much different than most and the closest thing I can liken it to is an automobile seat. On the right, there’s a lever – just like you have in a car – that actually reclines your seat back. This is seperate and distinct from the lean of the base: it actually lays the back of the chair open like you can do in your car. Check it out:

While this may seem like an odd addition, I can assure you it makes a massive difference in the ways I can use my chair. For one, getting this recline set just right, I can easily lean my chair back because my center of gravity can be moved forward or backward. Sometimes a slightly reclined position allows me to sit back a few degrees in a recline that doesn’t have me laying down, but keeps my shoulders back so I avoid the dreaded C-shape position that really messes with your back.

And, as an added bonus, that same recline mechanism allow the chair to lay nearly flat for getting in a game of PUBG New State at lunch. With the included pillow, I’ll be honest and say that I’ve layed back and taken a power nap here and there in this seat because there’s no worry of tipping over having the wheels come out from under you. Somehow AndaSeat has balanced this whole mechanism perfectly and fully reclining is not just possible: it is super comfortable.

So, with all that in mind, this chair is an easy recommendation. I’ve had some nice chairs over the years that I like just fine, but this one has sold me 100% on AndaSeat. While I think I’ll be with this chair for a long time (like I said, these are built like a tank), I can’t see myself going to another chair when the time comes. I’ve fallen too far in love with the feel, comfort, quality, and reclining features this chair offers to even consider anything else. When something this good comes along, I tend to become pretty brand-loyal and I think there’s a chance some of you out there might as well if you give them a try.