A new AMD Ryzen 6000 Chromebook has begun development

A few years ago, it is crazy to think that we only kept track of a handful of Chromebooks in development at any given time. These days, that is far from the case as multiple manufacturers across the board are constantly in preparation for their next Chromebook release. From the latest Intel and AMD chips to ARM processors from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, there are Chromebooks in all shapes and forms in the works right now, and it is easy to miss important developments when they begin.

A new development board – ‘Myst’ – has emerged, however, and it is among a small handful of devices that will come bearing the new AMD Ryzen 6000 SoC for Chromebooks. Those devices are built on a baseboard – ‘Skyrim’ – that is the parent of a total of four individual Chromebooks in the works at this point with much more powerful AMD silicon inside.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Chromebooks could arrive at just the right time

There’s no question that these devices will be the fastest, most-capable AMD-powered Chromebooks we’ve seen thus far. The Ryzen 5000 devices – though they were very few – were pretty impressive but not widely available. If 4 or 5 Ryzen 6000 Chromebooks emerge this year, they could show up just in time for the Steam on Chromebook revolution that we’ve all been patiently waiting for.

With a much faster processing speed in the CPU and a far more capable GPU, the Ryzen 6000 Chromebooks should make both gaming and creative tasks on your device a much better experience than we see on the current AMD 5000 devices. Take a look at the improvements we’re expecting when comparing the two:

Those are some very nice gains, and by the time these new AMD-powered Chromebooks arrive, there should be plenty of use cases that can take advantage of all that extra power. From editing videos in LumaFusion to playing Minecraft to trying out a few games on Steam, the Ryzen 6000 should provide a great counterpoint to the latest Intel-based Chromebooks when they finally arrive.

For AMD and the manufacturers prepping devices with these chips on board, the real challenge is always timing. It tends to feel like AMD Chromebooks are always a step behind those made with Intel silicon inside, so the quicker they can get these devices into the hands of users, the better. We’re keeping an eye out for more of these ‘Skyrim’-based Chromebooks and hopeful that at least a couple of these manufacturers get a Chromebook or two released before too long.

Newsletter Signup