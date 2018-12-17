Amazon UK’s Last Minute Christmas Includes A Sweet Deal On The ASUS C302

If you are among the proud few that have finished up your holiday shopping early, I tip my hat to you. For those still hustling to grab those last minute gifts before Christmas Day, Amazon UK has launched the Last Minute deals page and there’s a great deal on one of my all-time favorite Chromebooks.

The ASUS Chromebook C302 offers a build-quality and aesthetic design to rival any device on the market. Despite coming up on its second birthday, the Core m3 Skylake processor is still a formable performer for the casual and even moderate user.

Regularly, the all-aluminum convertible goes for £499.00 but for a limited time you can snag on for £399.00. With it, you’ll get an FHD 1080P display, 4GB RAM and a very welcome 64GB of storage.

The deal runs through December 21st and you’ll want to act fast if you want it by Christmas.

Amazon UK is updating deals every day through the rest of the week so make sure to check out the Last Minute Christmas Deals page to stay in the know.

I do have to note that the Skylake processor in the ASUS and the Samsung Chromebook Pro have yet to receive support for Linux apps. The chips technically support the Crostini Project but given the limited number of devices and age of the Skylake chip, I’m not sure when we’ll see the support added. If Linux apps were on your list of must-haves in a Chromebook, these probably aren’t the best option unless you want to go the old school Crouton route.

Here in the states, you can still grab the ASUS C302 for a tad under $500 or you can step up to the Core m5 for just under $600.

