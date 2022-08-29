Amazon’s “Android Days” deals offer hefty discounts on Pixel 6 and more

Amazon is running a promotion, just in time for back-to-school, slashing prices for popular Android devices, accessories, and Chromebooks by as much as 30% off. This “Android Days” sale runs through August 30th and is an amazing value for those interested in purchasing a device in the Android ecosystem. The sale even includes hefty discounts on the entire Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Buds, and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. Check out the links below for the offers:

Unlocked Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a

The recently released Google Pixel 6a with 128 GB of storage is down to $369.99, that’s $79 off its regular $449 retail price. It is also available in all three colors: Chalk, Charcoal, and of course, the beautiful Sage. All the Pixel phones that are part of this sale are unlocked, so they can be used with any carrier.

The regular Pixel 6 is also discounted with savings of $130 on both the base model with 128 GB of storage ($469.99, down from $599) and the 256 GB version ($569.99, down from $699). This specific discount seems to only be available for the Stormy Black colorway, though a smaller discount is available for the Sorta Seafoam variant.

Lastly, The Pixel 6 Pro, Google’s latest flagship device, is seeing a massive $283 discount on the 128GB version, though we’re only seeing it available in the Stormy Black color. This means the device is retailing for $616 instead of its regular $900 price tag.

Pixel Buds A and Pixel Buds Pro

The budget, yet fantastic, Google Pixel Buds A-Series is also at a full 30% off, costing only $69 instead of the regular $99. The discounted price is available for the Clearly White and Dark Olive colors, which make a great pairing with the new colors available on the Pixel 6a devices.

The new Pixel Buds Pro are not to be left behind with a 13% discount on the Charcoal and Fog colorways. Retailing for $175, down from $200, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on Google’s latest buds which include active noise cancellation with transparency mode.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook is possibly one of the best and most talked about ChromeOS tablets of 2022, and you can now get one for just $299.99. That is a whopping $130 off the MSRP of this formidable 2-in-1. Note that this is the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, unlike the version being sold right now at Best Buy for $80 more, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, if you are looking for the lowest-priced version of this tablet, this is the one.

Keep in mind that all the aforementioned sales will be over by tomorrow, so I would act fast to take advantage before stock runs out. If Pixel devices are not your thing, there are also sales available for other Android devices made by Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus. Check them all out at amazon.com/androiddays.

