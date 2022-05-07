Alexa now supports newer Nest cameras and doorbells

Google has announced an update aimed at those that use a “blended” smart home by combining tech from different companies. A new Google Nest skill has been introduced for Amazon Alexa to work with the newest Nest cameras and doorbells – specifically the Nest Cam (outdoor, indoor, wired, or battery variants), the Nest Cam with floodlight, and the battery-operated Nest Doorbell.

With this new skill, Alexa-enabled devices such as the Echo Show, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets will be able to live stream the feed from the aforementioned Nest products. Additionally, 2-way talk between Alexa-enabled devices and Nest products will be possible, effectively allowing you to use these products to talk to visitors at your front door.

Nest Doorbell Camera

Existing Google Nest Alexa skills released for older Nest devices released before 2021 will continue to work as they have been to date. Additionally, Google also added that coming soon, Alexa will support announcements when any of their Nest Cams or Nest Doorbells detect a person at your front door — a feature that has been available for some time for those that use Nest products exclusively.

You will be able to enable the Google Nest skill for Alexa in the Alexa Mobile App on iOS/Android, but keep in mind that Alexa functionality varies by country, so skill availability depends on this. Nevertheless, this is very good news for those who like to mix and match smart home tech and prefer to use Alexa to the Google Assistant to control their connected devices via voice.