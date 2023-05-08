Acer’s powerful Chromebook Spin 714 is a whopping $200 off

There’s no denying that Acer knows ChromeOS. For years, the PC giant has been producing some of the best devices on the market and the company’s Chromebook resume is one of the largest of any OEM. For the past few years, Acer has offered what I consider one of the best consumer flagship Chromebooks in the form of its Spin 713/714 family that’s available directly from Best Buy. Featuring the latest Core i5 U-series processors from Intel, the Chromebook Spin convertible has seen a few iterations with each new model making subtle but solid improvements over the previous year’s device.

The latest iterating turned away from the popular 13.5″ 3:2 panel in favor of a 14″ 16:10 display that has grown in popularity among ChromeOS users over the past couple of years. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 keeps that bright, crispy panel and aluminum chassis while bringing back the garaged stylus that was found on the 713 model released back in 2019. This version, however, uses a rechargeable USI pen that can be used with any USI compatible device and it stows away discreetly in the front of the keyboard deck.

Key Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is arguably one of the best all around Chromebooks on the market and it is reasonably priced at $729. That said, picking one up on sale feels like you’re getting away with something. That’s especially true when you can score this powerful and versatile ChromeOS 2-in-1 for less than $550 and right now, you can do exactly that. Best Buy has knocked a whopping $200 off the Acer Spin 714 which brings it down to the second lowest price of the year. Let me tell you, this is an absolute steal for a device that’s this awesome. Check it out over at Best Buy at the link below and score this amazing deal before it’s gone.