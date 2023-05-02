Acer’s Eco-friendly Vero Chromebook is $150 off today

Looking for a great laptop with plenty of power and some unique styling? Are you a fan of Earth-friendly products? Do you like saving money? The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 may be right up your alley. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM, the entry-level Vero Chromebook still touts more than enough horsepower for even heavy workloads.

While the Core i5 is the more desirable model of the Acer Chromebook Vero, the Core i3 version still offers up ample power, the same great display, tank-like build quality and those eco-friendly vibes you get from the Earth-conscious PCR chassis that looks like no other Chromebook on the market. The Chromebook Vero 514 features two versatile USB-C ports, a single USB-A and a full-size HDMI port which makes it a great device for your home or office setup.

When Acer first released the Chromebook Vero, I was a bit skeptical. It felt more like a gimmick than an actual device that could be competitive in a market with an ever-growing number of premium devices. Well, I was wrong. When you get your hands on this Chromebook, you find that it is built very well. The fit and finish feel premium and the tolerances are much more refined than some devices that cost more. At $499, the Core i3 model is a bit too pricey to recommend but when it’s on sale, that’s an entirely different story. Right now, you can take a whopping $150 dollars off of this Vero Chromebook and get yourself a solid daily driver for only $350. That’s a deal I can easily recommend.