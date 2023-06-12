Acer’s 13th Gen Chromebook Spin 714 is now available for $699

In April, Acer held its annual next@Acer even where the PC giant announced a slew of new products. In the mix was the next iteration of the popular Chromebook Spin 714 that has been a top seller among consumers for the past few years. While the new model didn’t deviate from last year’s device, there are some notable differences including a lower price.

The 2023 Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes bearing the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 from the Raptor Lake family of CPUs. Like its predecessor, this model is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unlike the previous model, the new 714 does away with the garaged USI stylus but it’s still rocking a 14-inch, 340-nits 16:10 display. It also gets a backlit keyboard, glass track pad and a very rare QHD 2K webcam which should make for very good video calls. Here’s a look at the specs for the new Acer Chromebook Spin 714.

Key Specs

Chrome OS/ChromeOS w/Enterprise Upgrade

Intel Core i3-1315U/Core i5-1335U/Core i7-1355U

Intel Evo-verified

8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe or 256GB/512GB/1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe

14-inch WUXGA 1920×1200 16:10 touch display @ 340 nits/100% sRGB color gamut

QHD 2K webcam

Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad

2 x upward firing stereo speakers w/DTS Audio

Dual-array microphones

Optional built-in fingerprint reader

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

1 x HDMI

3.5mm audio jack

56 Wh battery with 10 hour battery life (Based on Google power_LoadTest)

Anodized aluminum chassis

Conforms to U.S. MIL-STD 810H

100% recycled packaging material

While the new model did forgo the garaged USI pen, I didn’t expect it to cost any less than the $729 price tag on the 2022 model. I was presently surprised when Acer announced that the readily available consumer model sold at Best Buy would drop to $699. This Chromebook will be a workhorse and the Iris Xe graphics will give it the oomph it needs to handle Linux apps and Steam gaming like a champ.

Over the weekend, Best Buy quietly listed the new Spin 714 and you can pick one up today for just under seven hundred bucks. As with previous models, this one will likely see some good discounts in the coming months but honestly, it is a very solid deal at its MSRP of $699. You can grab one at the link below.