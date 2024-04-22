Save the planet and some cash! Acer launches trade-in program for Earth Day

Earth Day is always a good reminder to be a bit kinder to our planet. This year, I’m thrilled to see Acer stepping up with some great initiatives. Not only have they launched a consumer-focused trade-in program, but they’re also tackling plastic pollution head-on with a partnership that aims to truly make an impact.

Got an old laptop gathering dust in storage? Regardless of the brand, you can now trade it in to Acer and get a sweet discount on a new Acer purchase. You can score $50 off if you’re spending between $350 and $749, or get a whopping $100 off purchases of $750 or higher. If you’ve been eyeing Acer’s eco-conscious Vero line like the awesome Acer Chromebook Vero 514, this trade-in lets you save some serious cash while doing right by the planet. This offer is valid only in the U.S. and on non-discounted products starting at $350. You can learn more and start a trade-in here.

Tackling ocean-bound plastic with Plastic Bank

This Earth Day’s theme is “Planet vs Plastics,” and Acer isn’t just talking about it – they’re doing something. Their partnership with Plastic Bank is aimed at collecting a massive 50 tons of ocean-bound plastic in 2024. This translates to stopping over 2.5 million plastic bottles from polluting our oceans!

But this isn’t just about cleanup. Plastic Bank’s program directly helps people in Southeast Asia. Collectors who gather plastic waste for recycling are paid fair market rates along with bonuses. These bonuses go a long way, helping folks access essential items like meal vouchers and health insurance. It’s a win-win for cleaner oceans and supporting these communities.

Sure, trade-in programs are becoming more common, but I applaud Acer for offering up a decent discount on trade-ins and for taking things a step further with the Plastic Bank partnership. I think it’s great to see a big tech company not just talking about solutions, but actively working on sustainable solutions.

