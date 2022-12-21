My favorite holiday deal is still going on the awesome Acer Chromebook 516 GE

As deals go, there are basically two types: a price reduction so steep that you can’t resist or a discount on an excellent device that simply sweetens the overall buying experience. This particular one falls into the latter category, and while there are obviously cheaper Chromebooks to be had at the moment, I’d argue this particular discount puts the Acer Chromebook 516 GE into buy now territory for me across the board.

This deal started about 3 weeks ago and is surprisingly still going, bringing what I might call my favorite Chromebook right now all the way down to $549. For that money, you are getting a fantastic 16-inch 120Hz QHD anti-glare IPS screen, a 12th-gen Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB NVMe storage, an RGB keyboard, an ocean glass trackpad, light design (only 3.75 pounds), 1080p webcam, and plenty of ports for all your connections.

I said it in my review and it bears repeating: this Chromebook is one of my favorite ChromeOS experiences ever, and even at the full $649 MSRP I think Acer has hit an absolute home run with the 516 GE. Getting this device for $549 is pretty crazy, and while I’d normally warn that a deal like this won’t last, this discount has been going on for close to a month at this point.

Here’s the thing, though: with the extended nature of this particular deal, I feel more confident than ever that after this upcoming weekend, we might see it go away for a little while. So, if you are considering it as a gift, you can still get it delivered in time or likely run by a nearby Best Buy store and snag it if time is too tight. If you think it will be a great Chromebook for yourself, the same applies and you’ll be kicking yourself if you miss out on a simple way to save $100 on an excellent Chromebook. So, act accordingly. You really don’t want to miss out on this one.

