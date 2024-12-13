Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 deals: know the differences and save money

For the past few years, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 series has been a pillar of quality. Since the 16:10 14-inch devices took over for the beloved 3:2 Spin 713 series, many of those that have purchased Acer’s top-end Chromebooks have come away very satisfied with the overall usability, quality, speed, and approachability you get with any of the Spin 714 models over the years.

This latest iteration versus the one that came just prior to it are both interesting. There isn’t a ton different between the two, but in our unboxing of the latest 714 Spin, it was clear that there are a few things that make the models stand apart from one another.

Namely, the chassis has a slight redesign to make the back corners near the bottom of the screen a lot more rounded and much more comfortable. I know it sounds like a small thing, but this little tweak really does make the latest Spin 714 feel that much more approachable.

Inside, Acer moved the speakers to the right and left of the keyboard instead of directly under the screen, and this gives the new Spin 714 a bit more vertical real estate for a larger trackpad. Again, this is a small but meaningful change that makes using the new model a bit more comfy overall.

Inside, the newer version swaps the 13th-gen Core i5-1335U with the newer Core Ultra 5-115U, but the performance difference is truly negligible. Both come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 16:10 14-inch screens at 340 nits of brightness, and QHD webcams that are among the best you can get.

So, that just leaves us with pricing. They don’t both go on sale that often, so when they do, you need to know the differences. Hopefully this post gives you that insight, and it’s up to you how you use it. For $579 ($120 off), you can get the latest, greatest Chromebook from Acer with some nice tweaks that make it a bit better to use.

Or, you can save $170 on the last-gen model, get the same great screen and performance, and lose out on the rounded chassis, larger trackpad, and separated left/right speaker orientation. It’s really not that much of a downgrade, so if saving an additional $50 sounds good, you’re getting a better overall deal on the last-gen model for sure.

Either way you go, you are getting a stellar Chromebook. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a winner in this generation and in the previous one, so you can’t really go wrong. Just weigh the benefits of both with the info provided here, and make your decision sooner than later. This time of year, we never know what will stick around for very long.